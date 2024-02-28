Former Chula Vista City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas pleads guilty to grand theft charges

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Former Chula Vista City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas and her brother Jesus pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony counts of grand theft for fraudulently obtaining a COVID-relief loan for their political consulting business and using the money for personal expenses.

They were also accused of unlawfully obtaining state unemployment benefits. The sister and brother entered the not guilty pleas during a readiness conference Wednesday morning.

Both are expected to be sentenced to probation, with the chance to have the charges reduced to misdemeanors, but on different timetables.

Sentencing for Andrea Cardenas was scheduled for Aug. 28, when her attorneys will be able to ask a judge to reduce the two felony charges to misdemeanors. She is expected to be sentenced to probation, although it was unclear for how long.



Jesus Cardenas will be sentenced March 27. He is expected to be sentenced to two years probation, and after that time, he will be able to ask that the charges be reduced to misdemeanors, assuming he successfully completes probation.

The pair were initially charged last year, with prosecutors saying they fraudulently obtained a $176,227 Paycheck Protection Program loan in early 2021 intended for their firm, Grassroots Resources, then used the funds on personal expenses, including a $33,500 check to Andrea Cardenas' Chula Vista City Council campaign account.

They were later charged with an additional grand theft count. Prosecutor said they took funds unlawfully from the state's Employment Development Department sometime between April and December of 2020, during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the charges were originally filed in Nov. 2023, the Cardenases entered not guilty pleas.

Andrea Cardenas resigned from her council seat on Feb. 19.

"In an effort to prioritize my mental health, and the health of my community, I have made the very difficult choice to formally resign effective immediately from my position as council member for our city's 4th District," she wrote in a memo. "It has been an honor and privilege to serve my community and work alongside all of you."

During Monday's meeting, the Chula Vista City Council officially declared the District 4 Seat as vacant.

Despite the controversy, Andrea Cardenas' name will remain on the ballot for the upcoming March 5 primary. Although her attorney says she is not actively campaigning, she will still be an option for voters.

Outspoken Chula Vista residents, who have called for her resignation for months, said Cardenas made the right move, but they feel she dragged out the process.

According to the Chula Vista city charter, the council has 45 days to fill the seat, but if they cannot do so, it will stay vacant until the November election.

Per city law, they can't hold a special election since there is less than a year left in the term.

Voters, however, say they want to be able to decide who represents them. On Feb. 20, they asked the council during public comment not to appoint anyone so that they could vote for themselves.

