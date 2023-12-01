What would remove Chula Vista politician Andrea Cardenas from her roles?

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — South Bay politician Andrea Cardenas is defiant against accusations that she’s broken the law. She continues to say she will not resign from her roles on city council and the SANDAG board. On Thursday, Cardenas’ lawyer Pedro Bernal said she plans to show up to Chula Vista’s upcoming city council meetings. He says she missed the last two because of a health issue. Some of her constituents say they don't want to see her.

“When you violate public trust like this, it makes it very hard to maintain yourself in public office,” said Russ Hall, a Chula Vista resident.

The controversy comes after Cardenas and her brother were accused of misusing COVID relief funding.

Prosecutors claim Cardenas and her brother falsified information to receive more than $170,000 from the government and then used that money for personal expenses. The two pleaded not guilty in court.

“What we’ve heard so far is very disturbing actually,” said Craig Barkacs, a law professor at the University of San Diego.

“Can anything be done to even suspend her from the city council?”

“Until or unless there is a conviction and trial, there’s nothing the legal system can do to remove her from office,” Barkacs said.

Chula Vista's City Charter reads that Cardenas could also lose her role as council member if she misses four consecutive meetings and her absence isn't excused.

As for her role on SANDAG, Cardenas has been showing up to meetings. SANDAG says board members receive $150 each time, if they’re present for at least half the meeting. City council can vote to remove Cardenas from the board. Mayor John McCann says he will ask the council to do this at their meeting next Tuesday.