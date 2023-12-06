Chula Vista Councilwoman returns to city council for first time after felony fraud charges

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Andrea Cardenas returned to the Chula Vista City Council on Tuesday for the first time since she was charged with felony fraud last month.

The calls for her resignation continued from residents of Chula Vista at the meeting.

"We don’t want you here, we don’t need you here, we don’t trust you," said resident John Acosta during public comment.

"Do not be an obstacle for the city to conduct its business," said another woman at the podium.

It was the first time the public had their chance to be face-to-face with the city councilwoman, who, alongside her brother, is facing several felony fraud charges and is accused of misusing COVID-19 funds for personal use.

On Tuesday's agenda, there was an item to excuse Cardenas for her absence from the last meeting, which the council voted to approve. Mayor John McCann was the only 'no' vote.

Cardenas requested her absence be excused in a memo due to 'personal health matters'. According to the city charter, a seat would become vacant if a council member is absent from four consecutive regular meetings without permission or an excuse approved by the council.

Cardenas had also missed a previous meeting after the announcement of her charges, but that absence was also excused at a previous meeting.

Cardenas has pleaded not guilty in court. She has previously said she will not resign from the city council or the SANDAG board. ABC 10News did reach out to her attorney again on Tuesday for comment about her return to the council but has yet to hear back.