Mayor, voters react to Chula Vista councilmember's resignation

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Councilmember Andrea Cardenas, who was indicted on fraud charges, resigned from the council on Monday, the City confirmed.

Cardenas sent out a memo reading in part: "In an effort to prioritize my mental health and the health of my community. I have made the very difficult choice to formally resign."

In November, Andrea Cardenas and her brother Jesus were charged with a slew of crimes including grand theft, money laundering, and tax evasion.

Prosecutors claim the siblings falsified information to receive more than $170,000 from the government and then used that money for personal expenses. The two pleaded not guilty.

"Her stepping down I think will be better for the city," said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

For months, City leaders including mayor John McCann have called for her resignation.

"I think this will give us an opportunity to focus solely on the problems of Chula Vista, instead of answering questions about an indicted council member," McCann said.

For now, her seat remains open. The council can later choose to appoint an interim councilmember to lead her district until the election.

It's unclear what Cardenas’ resignation means for her reelection bid but McCann says Andrea Cardenas' name will still appear on the 2024 ballot.

"I would hope they would be looking for new leadership in district four but there is that potential she could advance," McCann said.

ABC 10News spoke with residents of District 4.

"I wouldn't be able to trust her. So why vote for someone if you don't trust them and don't think they represent the people they should," said one woman who resides in District 4.

Some are waiting to hear the verdict.

"Nobody is guilty until proven," said another voter.

This comes right before her readiness hearing on Tuesday.