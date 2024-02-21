Cardenas will remain on March primary ballot, what's next for the city council seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Andrea Cardenas will still appear on the March primary ballot despite her resignation from the Chula Vista City Council.

On Tuesday, the rest of the council met for the first time since she announced her resignation.

Mayor John McCann addressed the resignation at the beginning of the meeting, saying the council plans on hosting a special meeting next week to discuss what comes next.

Outspoken Chula Vista residents, who have called for her resignation for months, said Cardenas made the right move, although they feel she dragged out the process until just two days weeks from the primary.

Cardenas and her brother were indicted in November. The siblings are accused of misusing COVID relief money for personal use, facing charges that include grand theft and money laundering. Both have pled not guilty.

On Tuesday, at a readiness conference, the pair faced a new charge each, grand theft, and accused of stealing money from the Employment Development Department in 2020.

With the primary just 14 days away, it’s too late to take Cardenas’ name off the ballot, and although her attorney says she is not actively campaigning, she will still be an option for voters come Mar. 5.

According to the Chula Vista city charter, the council has 45 days to fill the seat, but if they cannot do so, it will stay vacant until the November election.

Per city law, they can't hold a special election since there is less than a year left in the term.

Voters, however, say they want to be able to decide who represents them. On Tuesday, they asked the council during public comment not to appoint anyone so that they could vote for themselves.

The special meeting to discuss the future of the District 4 seat is set for Monday at 5 p.m. at city hall.