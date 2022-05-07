Chula Vista Police nabs two in traffic shooting near Eastlake Terraces

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A Bonita man and a Chula Vista woman have been charged in connection with a shooting that left another man injured after a fight in traffic Wednesday morning.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, 19-year-old Gillio Repetto is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and 19-year-old Serenity Nieblas is charged with aiding in the escape of a suspect.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive. A witness was able to catch the incident on camera says the altercation appeared to stem from road rage.

The footage shows two men squaring off for a fistfight in the middle of the intersection. They dart between cars and stopped at a red light. Seconds later, the man in a dark-hooded sweatshirt retreats to the passenger door of his silver sedan. He was apparently retrieving a handgun, the witness said.

The footage captures four gunshots directed at a man in a green hat. Bullet holes are visible in the glass of a vehicle inches from his body. After the shooting, the man drove himself a short distance away, called 911, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Repetto and Nieblas are both booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to please contact the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit an anonymous tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409. The case remains under active investigation. Media may direct immediate inquiries to the on-duty Watch Commander at (619) 476-5374. Inquiries may also be sent to pio@chulavistapd.org.