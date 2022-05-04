Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

Shooting near Eastlake Terraces in Chula Vista leads to traffic being shut down

Chula Vista Police train with school security
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
N/A
Chula Vista Police train with school security
Posted at 11:06 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 14:06:06-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The eastbound lane on Highway 125 in Chula Vista has been shut down following a shooting at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive Wednesday morning.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m.

The shooting is under investigation and police say no threats exist to the community at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate