Shooting near Eastlake Terraces in Chula Vista leads to traffic being shut down

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The eastbound lane on Highway 125 in Chula Vista has been shut down following a shooting at the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive Wednesday morning.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, the shooting happened around 10 a.m.

The shooting is under investigation and police say no threats exist to the community at this time.

TRAFFIC ALERT: We're investigating a shooting that occurred around 10 am on Olympic Parkway & Town Center Drive. Eastbound traffic is now closed from 125. The incident is over but investigation is ongoing & no current threat exists to the community. Please consider alt routes. — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) May 4, 2022

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.