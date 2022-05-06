Attorney provides insight into Chula Vista traffic shooting video

CHULA VISITA, Calif. (KGTV) - Cell phone video captures a heated moment in which two men nearly coming to blows before gunshots erupt at a Chula Vista intersection on Wednesday morning.

A driver who witnessed what unfolded recorded the video while on her way to work.

“It took me a minute until I heard my ears ringing to realize like, 'Oh, wait, like they just shot at each other,'” the driver said.

Prior to the shooting and the car with the gunman fleeing the scene, the witness ABC 10News spoke to described what occurred during a portion of the fight.

"So, while two of them were fighting, I believe the girl went to the back of the car, opened it up and got something out. I didn't actually see it, but I assume it was the gun. And she got back in and that's when the other guy got back in. That's when I heard the shooting,” the Driver said.

Some people on social media believe that as well, but it's not captured on the video.

ABC 10News showed the video to attorney Brian Watkins, and he was asked him if that person could potentially face legal charges if it was the gun that was used in the shooting.

"If she did in fact hand that individual a weapon, a gun, and that gun was used, she could be liable just as though she pulled the trigger. She would be what we call an aider and abettor," said Watkins.

The man who was shot was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Chula Vista Police said it's actively working this case and looking into what led up to the shooting and the two men's relationship.

“It must have been road rage, you know?” the driver said. “If you're going to fight, that's your business, but once they started shooting, they could have potentially shot someone else who had nothing to do with it."