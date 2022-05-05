Video shows a fight escalate to a shooting in a busy Chula Vista intersection

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) – New video shows the moment someone opened fire in a busy Chula Vista intersection, following a fight in the middle of traffic.

The shooting Wednesday morning in the intersection of Olympic Parkway and Town Center Drive sent one man to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives are still searching for the man who opened fire, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

The witness who recorded the video said the altercation appeared to stem from road rage.

The footage shows two men squaring off for a fistfight in the middle of the intersection around 10 am. They dart between cars stopped at a red light. Seconds later, the man in a dark-hooded sweatshirt retreats to the passenger door of his silver sedan. He was apparently retrieving a handgun, the witness said.

The footage captures four gunshots directed at a man in a green hat. Bullet holes are visible in the glass of a vehicle inches from his body. After the shooting, the man drove himself a short distance away, called 911, and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Sgt. Molina said.

Detectives are reviewing the video.

“We are extremely thankful for people being willing to bring that forward to us,” Sgt. Molina said, adding that investigators are eager to review any other video witnesses may have.

The witness told ABC 10News she was on her way to work in Chula Vista when she saw two cars jockeying for position.

“The two cars, they kind of looked like they were racing because they were speeding past each other, switching lanes,” she said.

Once the men got out of their vehicles and squared off, she realized it wasn’t a race: “It must have been road rage.”

“If you're going to fight, that's your business, but once they started shooting, they could have potentially shot someone else who had nothing to do with it,” she added.