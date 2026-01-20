San Diego police identify woman suspected in Pacific Beach hit-and-run that killed boy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego police identified the 32-year-old suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 6-year-old boy who was riding his bicycle in Pacific Beach.

The crash occurred at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 17, as the boy was riding eastbound on the south sidewalk of 1540 Pacific Beach Drive when he crossed the west alley of 4000 Ingraham Street, said San Diego Police Department Officer Jose Perales.

Tiffany Sanchez was booked into a county jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in a death and driving without a license, said Lt. Ceasar Jimenez of the San Diego Police Department.

Jiminez said his understanding was that Sanchez -- whose residence was not immediately available -- was released on bail.

The woman was driving eastbound on Pacific Beach Drive and made a right turn into the Ingraham Street alley, where she struck the boy on his bicycle, according to SDPD.

"The driver stopped for several seconds before accelerating rapidly southbound in the alley," Perales said on Jan. 17. "As she proceeded forward, the driver ran over the 6-year-old male who had been knocked off his bicycle from the initial collision. The driver then fled the scene."

It was unclear if the boy had been riding by himself or was being accompanied. While authorities have not released his name to the public, the child's mother identified him as Hudson O'Loughlin.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said the officer.

The vehicle driven by the woman was later located in National City, although police did not disclose how it was found. Sanchez was then taken into custody, according to SDPD.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, Perales said.

