Juvenile killed in hit-and-run collision in Pacific Beach

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A suspect remains at large after a hit-and-run collision killed a juvenile in Pacific Beach, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Around 3:44 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Ingraham Street and Pacific Beach Drive following reports of a collision. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the minor remains unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Jeep SUV.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is conducting an investigation at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.