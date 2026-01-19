PACIFIC BEACH (KGTV) — Pacific Beach community mourns 6-year-old Hudson O'Loughlin killed in hit-and-run. A Pacific Beach community continues to grieve after 6-year-old Hudson Stephen O'Loughlin was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike Saturday.

The sidewalk on Pacific Beach Drive has become a growing memorial filled with flowers, homemade art and candles as residents pay their respects to the young boy. One candle reads "From one parent to another... I'm sorry for your loss."

Hudson's mother, Juliana Kapovich, described her son over the phone as everything she could imagine - a fearless, confident child who was full of life. She said he loved his brother and science.

Kapovich said she and Hudson's father were with him when he was riding his bike Saturday. Police say Hudson was hit and then run over by a car turning into a nearby alley.

According to police, the driver didn't stop after hitting the 6-year-old and kept going. The driver, a 32-year-old woman, was found several hours later in National City.

"I just know it could've been me, my kids, it could've been my kid and it wasn't," said one resident who didn't want to go on camera while dropping off flowers at the memorial.

Another community member, who also chose not to appear on camera, said the tragedy hits close to home.

"I live here in this neighborhood and have raised my kids here and I let them ride bikes all the time and that's always my fears," she said.

Throughout Sunday, community members from all over stopped by to pay their respects. Many didn't know Hudson personally but wanted to make sure he's not forgotten.

"They're not alone that as powerful as this grief must feel everyone in this community who knows about this cares about them and will be here for them," one visitor said.

Hudson attended McKinley Elementary School. In a statement to families, the district shared condolences and said the district's crisis response team will be on campus Tuesday.

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help with funeral services.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

