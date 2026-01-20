Pacific Beach residents call for road safety changes after 6-year-old's death

PACIFIC BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — A Pacific Beach community is calling for immediate traffic safety improvements after 6-year-old Hudson O'Loughlin was killed in a hit-and-run crash while riding his bike Saturday near the intersection of Pacific Beach Drive and Ingraham Street.

The driver fled the scene but was located several hours later by authorities.

Residents say speeding has been a persistent problem on Pacific Beach Drive for years, with drivers regularly ignoring stop signs and racing through the residential neighborhood.

"Their cars fly down here so fast throughout the day, especially on weekends. I notice it more on the weekends," said Lindsay Chilson, who has lived in the area for six years.

Chilson witnessed the aftermath of the tragic crash that claimed Hudson's life.

"I saw the sweet little boy on the ground, and that was devastating. I don't think anyone slept that night," Chilson said.

The community's safety concerns are documented in multiple complaints filed through the city's Get It Done app from 2024 to 2026. Reports include traffic lights being out of sequence nearly causing crashes, pedestrians almost being hit, cars running red lights, and excessive speeding.

The most recent traffic complaint was filed January 18 — the day after Hudson was killed.

"It's just not every day you hear a little boy or a little kid getting killed, especially by a hit and run," Chilson said.

According to city data, Pacific Beach Drive has seen 211 crashes from 2016 to November 2025. Five of those were hit-and-runs, with the last one occurring in 2022.

Chilson believes speed bumps could help slow traffic in the area.

"I know a lot of people don't like those, but it will slow you down, you know, obviously the stop signs aren't cutting it anymore," Chilson said.

As she placed flowers at Hudson's memorial, Chilson had a simple message for drivers.

"Please just slow down. Take it easy," Chilson said.

ABC 10News reached out to the City of San Diego regarding the community's traffic safety concerns and will provide updates when more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

