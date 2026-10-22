Suspect who lived in San Diego childcare center arrested for child sexual abuse

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A suspect with ties to a San Diego childcare center has been arrested on a dozen child sexual abuse-related charges, San Diego Police said Thursday.

According to the department, authorities received tips containing suspected child sexual abuse material on October 19. "Detectives immediately launched an investigation and worked through the night on the case," the department said.

Investigators found that the suspect, identified as Abhishek Sareen, 35, had regular access to "an unknown number of children" at the Lotus Learners Montessori School located at 14100 Korrey Drive. Police said the suspect lived at the in-home daycare. The center served children between the ages of two and five.

A warrant was served, and Sareen was arrested. Sareen was booked into San Diego County Central Jail on 12 felony charges related to child sexual abuse and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Two of the victims have been identified and their families notified, police said. "The third victim remains unidentified. It is unknown if there are additional victims; however, investigators are continuing to review all evidence," police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (858) 495-4779 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

The California Department of Social Services has been notified of the arrest and investigation. "State licensing holds the authority to determine if the center should remain open," police concluded.