Second suspect arrested in deadly Gaslamp shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A second suspect in the shooting death of 29-year-old John Reed was arrested on Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Jaelen Dower in the 6000 block of Broadway at 1:00 p.m., SDPD said. He was booked into jail for one count of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm and other gun-related charges.

On Jan. 20, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of L Street just after 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Reed in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. He died at the scene.

On Jan. 21, Dajon Shingleton was arrested at his home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley. He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Shingleton was booked into the San Diego County Jail on one count of murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

