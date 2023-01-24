Victim identified in deadly Gaslamp Quarter shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department identified the name of the victim in Friday’s fatal shooting on L Street in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The shooting happened at 4:25 a.m. in the 600 block of L Street in downtown San Diego. The victim, identified as John Reed, 29, was found lying on the sidewalk in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. He died at the scene.

Officers learned that the suspect, identified as Dajon Shingleton, 20, was part of the group that left the scene in a white Jeep SUV while two other suspects ran away into a nearby multi-story parking garage.

Officers stopped a Jeep matching that description near 300 5th Ave., and detained two women and a man, but they were later released. Police also detained another man walking nearby and possibly part of the suspect group — he was released as well.

Police closed the area surrounding the shooting for several hours on Friday while combing through evidence. The SWAT team was deployed to search for suspects at a nearby parking garage. Several hours later, the parking garage was cleared after the suspects weren’t found and it was determined there was no more threat to the public.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives were called in to investigate. They learned that Reed had a brief argument with Shingleton and members of his group in the area of 600 L Street. During the argument, Shingleton pulled out a handgun and shot Reed at least one time in the upper body.

On Jan. 21, Shingleton was arrested at his home in the 3200 block of Sweetwater Springs Boulevard in Spring Valley. He surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. Shingleton was booked into the San Diego County Jail on one count of murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.