Suspect identified after San Diego Police sergeant shot in head

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect who shot a San Diego Police sergeant in the head Friday as Curtis Harris, 46.

According to the department, the incident began on December 7 around 10 p.m. when officers received a report of a stolen vehicle, prior domestic violence incident, and an unserved Emergency Protection Order.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle around 11:30 p.m. on the 10500 block of 4S Commons Drive.

When officers tried to contact the man, he ran out of the Ralph’s store.

“Other officers were outside of the store and in the parking lot. When he was outside of the store, the suspect turned and fired multiple rounds at officers and struck a sergeant in the head,” the department said.

Another round also struck a police vehicle, according to SDSO.

“The suspect's actions prompted three officers to discharge their firearms. Multiple rounds struck the suspect. He went to the ground and his loaded firearm was located near him. Additionally, a loaded magazine was found on him.”

Medical aid was rendered to the suspect and their partner before both were taken to the hospital. The suspect was pronounced dead around 1:00 a.m.

The department said the sergeant is in stable condition and the names of the officers are being withheld at this time as the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

