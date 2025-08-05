San Diego religious leaders announce program to support asylum seekers

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's a story, and system, we've seen play out several times now in San Diego and across the country — migrants getting arrested after their immigration hearings as the Trump administration ramps up deportation efforts.

Religious leaders in San Diego have been looking for ways to stand by those refugees, and announced a new pilot program Monday afternoon to do just that.

The program is, fittingly, called FAITH. It stands for Faithful Accompaniment In Trust and Hope.

The objective is rooted right there in the name — to accompany and support asylum seekers in downtown San Diego's federal courthouse as they face deportation.

Father Scott Santarosa said he never though this day would come.

"But here we are because I believe the times have kind of pushed us to this point," he said.

Santarosa is the Pastor at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish in Logan Heights.

The "times" he's referring to include migrants getting detained after leaving their court hearings.

As a refugee himself, from Vietnam, San Diego Bishop Michael Pham feels this personally.

"It takes it to another level of how serious this is for me," Pham said.

Pham, Santarosa and other religious leaders have offered support for asylum seekers in the past on National Refugee Day at the federal courthouse on June 20th.

Six weeks later came this FAITH program, announced Monday at the San Diego Pastoral Center, to stand alongside those who might otherwise feel alone during a difficult process.

"They don't know what's going to happen, but at least they know somebody's there for them," Pham said.

ABC 10News has met with other volunteers and community activists in the past, who show up in shifts at the courthouse to document, usually on camera, what they describe as a concerning pattern of arrests.

One even led to a volunteer's detainment after an alleged assault on an officer with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Santarosa said this program will look different.

"Our primary aim is to provide accompaniment and, just, presence," he said. "We're not looking to be arrested, or not looking to be obstacles in the arrest."

The Diocese of San Diego said more than 40 volunteers from about 20 different communities and congregations have already signed up to help.

"I think at least standing with migrants in this very difficult, even impossible moment, is something a lot of people of faith feel moved to do," Santarosa said.

He added this is just a pilot program for the month of August. If it works, Santarosa said they'll continue it in the months to come.

