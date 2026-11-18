A Pacific Beach mother is speaking publicly for the first time as she marks exactly 10 months since her 6-year-old son was killed by a hit-and-run driver — and as a new motion could send the woman accused in his death to mental health treatment instead of trial.

The spot where her son was killed is a place Juliana Kapovich says she doesn't like to return to. A ghost bike now sits in the alley near Ingraham Street and Pacific Beach Drive in honor of Hudson O'Loughlin.

"When I think of Hudson, I think of pure joy and love," Kapovich said.

Not a day goes by when she doesn't think of her son. When she's at the site, though, not every thought brings her comfort.

"It's just a reminder of the worst day of our lives," Kapovich said.

On Jan. 17, Hudson was riding his bike with family when police say a driver hit him, stopped, then drove over him before leaving the scene.

Police identified the suspected driver as 32-year-old Tiffany Sanchez. Ten days later, ABC 10News was in court as Sanchez pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run charges.

In early February, we watched as the community dedicated a ghost bike at the crash site in Hudson's memory.

Kapovich is choosing to speak to the media directly now because of a development in the case that came last Monday.

"I think there's a lot of feelings of helplessness when you are on the victim side of a mental health diversion," Kapovich said.

On Nov. 11, Sanchez's attorney filed a motion for a mental health diversion.

If approved by a judge, it would put her criminal case on hold while she receives treatment — and if Sanchez successfully completes the program, the charges would be dismissed.

The 11-page motion says Sanchez was "diagnosed with major depressive disorder and anxiety disorder," which it says "were a significant factor in the charged offense."

"We very much believe that that is something that people who need help should have available to them, but we do not believe that it should happen at the expense of accountability," Kapovich said.

A hearing on the mental health diversion is scheduled for Dec. 1. Kapovich said she plans to flood the courthouse with family and friends.

In the meantime, ABC 10News has sent several requests to speak with Sanchez's attorney over the phone, text and email. We have yet to hear back.

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