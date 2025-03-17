Marine mammal bites swimmer near La Jolla Children's Pool

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department says a marine animal bit a man who was swimming in the area of La Jolla Children's Pool Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m., when lifeguards were helping the San Diego Police Department with a separate incident. A police officer heard someone yelling for help. According to SDFD, first responders initially thought the noise may have been a sea lion; however, lifeguards heard a second call for help and started to respond.

"Lifeguards determined that a free diver had been bitten by a marine mammal (sea lion or harbor seal)," the department says.

Lifeguards took the man to the La Jolla boat launch to examine him, and he declined to be taken to the hospital.

SDFD says the diver had caught a fish, so that may have piqued the marine mammal's curiosity, leading to the bite.

The intermingling of sea lions and people has been a hot topic in La Jolla for years; in 2023, the San Diego City Council voted to close the Point La Jolla bluffs year-round to protect the mammals. That area is between the Children's Pool and La Jolla Cove.

It's currently harbor seal pupping season, so the Children's Pool Beach is closed to public access at this time. That season takes place from Dec. 15 to May 15.

ABC 10News has previously reported on the city's effort to warn people to keep their distance from the animals. The Sierra Club Seal Society recommends staying at least 50 feet away from them.

The La Jolla Parks and Beaches group has suggested moving sea lions about 50 yards west of La Jolla Cove into the area that's already off-limits to people.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.