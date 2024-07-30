Who is responsible for keeping tourists away from wild sea lions?

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — The sea lions draw a large crowd at La Jolla Cove. Stephanie Fraissl was visiting from Connecticut. She was only steps away from one of the pups.

"I am a veterinarian. I saw there was something linear around its neck. Looks like a fishing line around its neck," he said.

There are new photos in which people are getting even closer. Photographer Jim Grant filmed beachgoers swimming with the animals.

"The woman was swimming. She kept trying to reach out to the sea lion. She had her hand on the sea lion a few times. I could not believe how dangerous that was. There were seven or eight of them in one little pod," said Grant.

On July 3, the city was down at the cove educating people about the animals. ABC 10News also spotted lifeguards warning beachgoers to keep their distance.



City officials tell us the sea lions are protected under federal law. The city cannot enforce this law. Officials say it has to be enforced by the federal agency NOAA. According to NOAA’s website, touching a sea lion could mean a violation, which is up to a year in prison, plus fines.

NOAA does have some guidelines on distance as well. The agency says you are supposed to stay at least 50 yards away from the sea lion.

"There should be a lot more education by having rangers here on the ground," said Carol Toye of the Sierra Club Seal Society of San Diego.

Toye says there should also be more signs and cones to show how far people should keep their distance.

City Officials tell us they are asking NOAA for more enforcement at the cove. We have reached out to NOAA and are waiting to hear back. We will continue to follow up with NOAA.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: