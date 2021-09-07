Helicopter rotor struck carrier deck before crash off San Diego coast, Navy says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Navy released details Tuesday on the chain of events leading up to a helicopter crash in the waters off San Diego one week ago, injuring several sailors and leaving five other sailors presumed dead.

The Navy said an MH-60S helicopter was conducting routine flight operations from the USS Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday, Aug. 31, when it crashed into the sea roughly 60 nautical miles off the San Diego coast around 4:30 p.m.

The helicopter reportedly touched down on the flight deck and "experienced side-to-side vibrations" that caused the main rotor to strike the deck and fall over the side of the aircraft carrier, according to a mishap summary by the U.S. Navy’s Safety Center.

One sailor was recovered after the crash and five other sailors were injured while on deck. Those five sailors were last reported in stable condition.

Five other sailors who were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash were declared dead on Saturday as the Navy moved from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations. Those sailors were identified as:

Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California

Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia

Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

Following the news, Navy Commander Daniel J. Thomas posted the following statement: