U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast; search and rescue operation underway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Search and rescue operations are underway after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. roughly 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.

The MH-60S helicopter “embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations.”

The search and rescue operations involve the Coast Guard and Navy. At this time, it’s unknown how many people were aboard the aircraft.

