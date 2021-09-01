Watch
U.S. Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast; search and rescue operation underway

Pasquale Sena
An MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, assigned to the ìDusty Dogsî of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 7, lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations, supporting theater security cooperation efforts and supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Pasquale Sena/Released)<br/>
Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 22:38:00-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Search and rescue operations are underway after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed off the coast of San Diego Tuesday afternoon.

According to the officials, the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. roughly 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego.

The MH-60S helicopter “embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations.”

The search and rescue operations involve the Coast Guard and Navy. At this time, it’s unknown how many people were aboard the aircraft.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

