Five declared dead following Navy helicopter crash near San Diego; recovery effort begins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The five missing crewmembers of a military helicopter that crashed off the coast of San Diego last week have been declared dead, the Navy said Saturday.

The U.S. Third Fleet said it has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations.

The MH-60S helicopter was conducting routine flight operations from the USS Abraham Lincoln when it crashed into the sea roughly 60 nautical miles off the San Diego coast around 4:30 p.m. om August 31. The Navy said the helicopter was "operating on deck before crashing into the sea."

One sailor was rescued from the aircraft after the crash. Five other sailors aboard the ship were injured and are in stable condition.

“The transition from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations comes after more than 72 hours of coordinated rescue efforts encompassing 34 search and rescue flights, over 170 hours of flight time, with 5 search helicopters and constant surface vessel search,” the Navy said.

The identities of the sailors won’t be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.

Following the news, Commander Daniel J. Thomas posted the following statement on the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Eight Facebook page: