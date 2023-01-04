Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency ahead of storms, potential flooding

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday as California prepares for storms expected to bring heavy precipitation and possible flooding across the state.

According to the National Weather Service, the forecast shows heavy rain and snow, strong winds and more conditions indicating possible flooding threats. NWS anticipates the heaviest precipitation will happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Northern California before hitting Southern California Thursday night.

The governor's office says residual flooding impacts may stretch into the weekend. It also warned of more possible storms lingering into next week.

While under a state of emergency, resources such as the California National Guard's disaster response, Caltrans' communication with the Federal Highway Administration for repairs and local government's recovery efforts and storm response are all prioritized and expedited.

California's State Operations Center is currently activated to its highest level as the state and federal government work together to run the Flood Operations Center, the press release says. The Flood Operations Center helps coordinate reservoir operations, forecasting, technical support and flood fighting material, such as sandbags, for local agencies.

“California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm,” said Gov. Newsom. “This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response.”

The governor's office says the state has moved fire and rescue personnel and equipment into areas that are most susceptible to the storm. Those teams will be dispatched to combat mud flows, avalanches or flash floods. The California Health and Human Services Agency has teamed up with community partners to make sure vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities, elders and the unsheltered, know the storm is coming and have access to services if they need them.

The state reminds you to do the following in the event you're under a flood warning:

Find safe shelter right away.

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

Remember, just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Stay off bridges over fast-moving water.

If you need help or want to ask questions regarding the state of emergency, Californians can dial 2-1-1 or 3-1-1. If you have a critical emergency, call 911.

You can stay informed with emergency alerts from your county officials, which include warnings and evacuation notices, by following this link to the CalAlerts website.

