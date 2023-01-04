Storm preps underway in San Diego County, Mission Beach feels impending arrival

Even though the strong storm that’s expected to dump heavy rain, create big waves, bring strong winds and cause flooding hasn’t arrived in San Diego County just yet, it’s impending arrival is already felt in Mission Beach, where people are looking to squeeze in one more day at the beach.

"I don't know how comfortable I am with my kids going boogie boarding today,” says Chelsea Bannock, who’s visiting from Chicago.

Bannock and her family are looking to pack the day with all outdoor activities before the rain drops hit.

"We have a list of beach activities ,we're going to have an Olympics between the kids and adults and do all sorts of relay races, and sand castle building," she added.

City crews were also working to beat the clock and rain as they prepared for the storm. Crews have been gathering trash bins together to keep the cans from ending up in the water.

This powerful storm is forecast to bring dangerously large waves up to 10 to 16 feet, creating a potentially dangerous situation for those in the water.

Lifeguards were also seen on the beach working on their own preps, to make sure they’re ready to keep people safe.