San Diego's Weather Forecast for January 4, 2023: Heavy rain, high winds and dangerous surf ahead

Today will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and mild temperatures ahead of heavy rain, high winds and high surf on Thursday.

Rain first arrives in the NW quadrant of the county as early as 3A then moves SW becoming widespread by 7A, just in time for the morning commute which will likely wreak havoc on the roadways. Coverage will be light to moderate through the morning with pockets of dry conditions in the late afternoon. Rainfall totals will be heavier than Monday's system, totaling up to 1.5" in the coast and valleys and up to 3" in the mountains.

Gusty winds will build ahead of this storm tonight continuing into Thursday. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from the coast to the mountains Thursday from 2am to noon for southerly winds of 15 to 25mph with isolated gusts up to 40mph towards the inland valleys and up to 60mph towards the deserts.

Since we've already picked up significant rain since last week the ground is saturated thus this additional rainfall will lead to a greater threat for runoff and localized flooding. Gusty winds also mean the threat of downed trees will be higher due to the saturated ground so be sure to pay attention to your surroundings and don't leave your vehicle near trees that may fall.

Surf will also build as this storm rolls through with a High Surf Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from tomorrow afternoon until 8pm Friday for waves of 10 to 16 feet and dangerous rip currents. Coastal low-lying parking lots, boardwalks run with risk of flooding and significant beach erosion can be expected.

Showers taper off Thursday night with mostly dry conditions Friday and Saturday. Another storm will bring a chance for rain on Tuesday with a few more storms by the end of next week and even more rain expected the following week. Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this series of storms that will continue well into January.

Our water year surplus continues to grow, as of Wednesday morning we have received 4.12" of rain at Lindbergh Field, where San Diego keeps their records, which is a .95" surplus for what is normal.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-68

Inland: 61-69

Mountains: 46-62

Deserts: 60-67

