Former SDSU player linked to gang rape case charged for child porn

Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - A police officer carries handcuffs. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Posted at 7:45 PM, Feb 23, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A former San Diego State University football player who is connected to a rape case involving several other players is behind bars for allegedly owning child porn.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 20-year-old Nowlin Ewakiko is charged with felony possession of child pornography after he turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon.

Ewaliko's arrest comes shortly after 10 search warrants in connection to an alleged gang rape case were unsealed.

SDPD says investigators in the Sex Crimes unit served those search warrants during the course of the case and recovered several terabytes of digital evidence.

Detectives say they found child porn in Nowlin's possession and the case was then turned over to investigators from the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Police were eventually able to issue a warrant for Ewakiko's arrest based on their investigation. Ewakiko is booked in the San Diego County Jail on his charge.

