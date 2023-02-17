Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza signs with Tijuana football team

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is back in professional football, this time in Tijuana.

Thursday afternoon, the Galagos de Tijuana tweeted they've signed Araiza to their roster.

He was cut by the Buffalo Bills in Aug. 2022 after a woman accused him and two other SDSU football players of raping her at an off-campus party in 2021. Those accusations were laid out in a lawsuit the woman filed.

¡Bienvenido Matt Araiza!☄️

El pateador y punter formado en San Diego State University llega a Galgos para la temporada 2023#VamosGalgos❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/dRPT0cF1E9 — Galgos de Tijuana (@Galgos_LFA) February 16, 2023

In Dec. 2022, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office decided not to pursue charges against Araiza, who maintains his innocence.

The woman's lawsuit against Araiza and the other former SDSU players is still moving forward; in a hearing on Friday, Feb. 11, 2023, the judge granted a legal request from 10News and other media organizations to unseal warrants from the investigation.

The first hearing for the lawsuit happened the same day the warrants were unsealed. Araiza's attorney asked for his client's day in court to happen sooner rather than later.

"It's extremely important for Mr. Araiza to be exonerated in the matter so he can continue his career," attorney Dick Semerdjian said.

In a phone interview with 10News, Jane Doe's attorney offered a terse response.

"Yeah, we'll see you at trial, and it's not going to be a good day for really anyone," attorney Dan Gilleon said.

At this point, the trial for the lawsuit is slated for October.

