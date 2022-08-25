Lawsuit alleges rape by SDSU football players and Buffalo Bills punter 

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three former or current San Diego State University football players—one who is now playing for the Buffalo Bills—are being sued for rape and false imprisonment.

The civil complaint filed in San Diego Superior Court on Wednesday accuses Matt Araiza and two other SDSU football players of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old during a Halloween party last year.

The lawsuit also accused the football players of gender violence and charges the company managing the property with premises liability.

At this time, ABC 10News is not naming the two SDSU football players while we attempt to reach their representatives or attorneys. ABC 10News has been told one of the men is no longer on the team. Late this afternoon, ABC 10News contacted the university for comment. We have yet to hear back.

According to the lawsuit, the 17-year-old girl –referred to as Jane Doe--met Araiza at a Halloween party on Rockford Drive on October 17, 2021. The teenager and her friends drank at other parties prior to going to the residence.

Early in the evening, Doe became separated from her friends and was approached by Araiza, the lawsuit alleged. It stated that he could see she was “heavily intoxicated” and handed her a drink.

The suit claimed that “despite her age and inebriated state, Araiza led Doe over to the side yard of the house where he told her to perform oral sex on him.” The lawsuit also stated that Araiza had sex with the teenager outside of the home before leading her into a bedroom inside the house.

“There were at least three other men already in the bedroom,” the lawsuit stated. The lawsuit went on to say Doe was in and out of consciousness while she was being gang raped. She also said her phone was taken during the assault.

The assault occurred for roughly an hour and a half until the party was shut down. She “stumbled out of the room bloody and crying.” The lawsuit claims her nose, belly button, and ear piercings had been pulled out and she was also bleeding from her private area.

Doe immediately told her friends she had been raped and located her phone still at the residence using the “find my iPhone” app the next morning.

She said she reported the rape to San Diego Police the following day.

During what police called a “pretext call” with the men accused of rape, the lawsuit states that, “Araiza confirmed having sex with Doe, even telling her that she should get tested for [sexually transmitted diseases].”

As Doe continued to ask questions, the lawsuit stated that Araiza terminated the call by hanging up on her.

The documents alleged three football players subjected the teenager to “cruel and unjust hardship” and “acted with malice, oppression or fraud.”

San Diego State University is not listed as a defendant in this lawsuit.

Araiza was a sixth-round draft pick. He is the 2021 Ray Guy Award winner, which honors the country’s best collegiate punter. His first punt in the NFL went for 82 yards.

Team 10 spoke with Araiza’s attorney Kerry Armstrong. Armstrong believes the lawsuit is about money now that Araiza is a professional football player. He said “there’s no doubt in his mind” that Araiza is innocent and that he has spoken to people at the party that contradict Doe’s account.

A statement from the Buffalo Bills to Team 10 said: “We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

The allegations made by the teenager are currently under review by the District Attorney’s office. A spokesperson said there is no timeline for its completion.