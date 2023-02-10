Family of Felicia Johnson notified after human remains found in Houston forest

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The family of a missing San Diego woman has been notified after human remains were discovered in a forest outside Houston, a family friend told ABC 10News.

The family of Felicia Johnson was notified about the discovery. The identity of the remains are pending medical and dental records.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call several days ago about remains discovered in Sam Houston National Forest. The discovery was made by a Texas Department of Transportation worker.

An investigation into the remains is being led by the homicide and violent crimes unit. Investigators are currently working to compare DNA results with known missing persons in the area.

Loved ones have been searching for Johnson in Houston, and holding prayer vigils in San Diego.

Members of the family said they last heard from Johnson on April 15 of 2022.

Following her disappearance, family members tracked down Johnson’s phone and found it ditched and covered in blood off a roadway near Bear Creek Pioneers Park in Houston.

Houston Police previously said they believe Johnson was murdered and that her suspected killer was still on the run. Police later charged Chukwuebuka Nwobodo with murder and tampering with evidence.

In charging documents, investigators said Nwobodo requested an uber ride for Johnson on April 16. Authorities said it was a couple of hours after she posted an advertisement on an escorting website. The documents show that the Uber driver picked her up at a hotel and dropped her off at an apartment complex where she met up with Nwobodo, who drove her to his residence.

Investigators said they believe that’s where Johnson was murdered.

Over the next several days, documents show Nwobodo made several purchases, including a mechanical saw, flashlight, shovel, trash bags, and gloves.

Police made contact with Nwobodo in May of 2022 when they seized his phone. Nwobodo was detained, questioned, and released because there wasn’t enough evidence to arrest him at the time.

Through phone records, investigators said they discovered searches from April 20 through May 3 including: "what does bleach do to blood?", "how to be a serial killer?", "how to kill without getting caught", and "can police check phone records of a missing person."

Further searches of Nwobodo’s home and car turned up evidence of blood and showed “very strong” support that the DNA belonged to Johnson.

Investigators also found a handgun, a large kitchen knife, and a shovel, among other items inside the car.

Anyone with information on Nwobodo’s whereabouts is asked to call 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

