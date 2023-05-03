Amy Reichert joins San Diego County District 4 Supervisor race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Amy Reichert announced Wednesday that she is running for the District 4 seat of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, bringing the field of candidates for the upcoming special election to three.

Current District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is stepping down from his post, effective May 15, in wake of a sexual assault and harassment lawsuit against him.

On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to move forward with a special election to replace Fletcher.

Reichert is the cofounder of ReOpen San Diego, a community organization which had the goal of reopening schools and businesses that were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The group also opposed vaccine and mask mandates.

She was the Republican candidate for the District 4 seat in 2022 and lost to Fletcher by a wide margin.

Reichert says she believes in bringing positive change to the community and giving the residents of San Diego an improved quality of life.

"I am excited to officially announce my candidacy for the County Board of Supervisors for District 4. I am committed to rebuilding the trust in our elected officials and strengthening our communities," she says. "It is time we give them the leadership they deserve. I look forward to serving my fellow citizens and fostering positive change in our community."

Reichert grew up in the San Diego area, and she graduated from San Diego State while majoring in Political Science. She and her husband live in La Mesa with their sons, Alex and Christian.

San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomeryannounced in late April that she is running to fill Fletcher's seat. Janessa Goldbeck, the CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation, is also a candidate in this race.

The special election for the District 4 seat is scheduled for Aug. 17, 2023. It's estimated to cost taxpayers between $2 million and $5 million.