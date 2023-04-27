Councilmember Montgomery Steppe discusses historic run for Fletcher’s supervisor seat

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe formally announced on Tuesday that she will be running to fill Nathan Fletcher's seat on the Board of Supervisors once he steps down.

ABC 10News spoke with her about her vision for the District Four seat.

“I’m very excited about the possibilities for our region,” said Montgomery Steppe.

She says she hopes to bring her years of experience as an elected city official to the county level.

“I’ve experienced a lot as a city elected official. Representing over 160,000 people, overseeing the budget this year," she said. "Making quite a few changes within our system to shift the paradigm to ensure we are serving all of our community. Especially those who have not been properly served.”

The current District 4 councilmember and Democrat would become the first Black woman to serve on the board. And as a San Diego native, Montgomery Steppe says she hopes to bring both her professional and personal perspective to the table.

“My personal story of growing up in San Diego having to use county services...understanding what that means for an entire family,” she said.

As of now, the board hasn’t decided whether Nathan Fletcher's seat will be filled via a special election or if they will appoint a successor.

“Whatever they do, I’m ready to put my best foot forward,” she said.

The board will discuss both options on May 2. If a special election is triggered, it could cost upwards of $2 million.

“Following the Fletcher situation…if you were appointed or elected, how would you work to repair that broken trust with the community?” asked ABC 10News.

“Well, I have had many, many conversations, and there are many, many concerns about what has transpired at the county," she said. "I have always been very clear in my leadership roles: that character and integrity matter. My hope is that I will bring that to the county.”

