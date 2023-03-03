SDCCD's COVID vaccine mandate stirs controversy

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A group of students and staff rallied Thursday morning at San Diego Miramar College against the San Diego Community College District's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, after four employees lost their jobs for failing to comply. But the district says the mandate is necessary for public health.

A group called Reopen San Diego organized the event, claiming three dozen additional staff members could be terminated for failing to comply with the district's vaccine requirement.

Kirk Webley worked as a counselor in the district for 25 years before he lost his job last January.

"I have an approved religious exemption," said Webley. "The district believed that those who had exemptions and weren't vaccinated placed an undue hardship on the district."

Webley said the district failed to provide enough accommodations.

"We tested weekly, provided results, and that was sufficient," said Webley. "For some reason, that no longer became an option."

The district created its vaccine mandate in 2021, a year before Webley was fired.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the district said: "Where reasonable accommodations cannot be made, employees are required to comply with the vaccination requirement to continue their employment with the District. Employees who refuse to comply with the requirement may be subject to discipline, up to and including termination. At this time, four employees have been terminated."

That means more staff members like Webley could be forced to find new jobs.

"It is about belief, it is about faith," said Webley. "We have to plant seeds for our future, and that's the same way I have to walk."

The San Diego Community College District said it could take action on the mandate during a meeting Thursday night. This comes a year after a group of students and staff sued a number of community colleges, including this one, to challenge their rules around vaccines.