San Diego landlord still waiting for flood solutions two years after historic disaster

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two years after historic floods devastated San Diego neighborhoods, some residents say they feel forgotten by a city that promised to make things right.

Daryl Nann owns a small apartment complex along Chollas Creek on Logan Avenue. During the January 2024 floods, her property had entire units underwater as the creek swept over the street. She told us about a tenant with an infant who had to be rescued by the fire department.

At the one-year mark, Nann was still waiting for answers from the city about a long-term plan to manage and maintain the creek to avoid another flood.

Then, at the beginning of this month, the New Year's storm flooded her property again. Cars were soaked, and another unit was destroyed.

"I feel like it's not real. It feels like it's not what should be happening here," Nann said. "I thought after two years the city was going to do something to mitigate some of this, and it's not happening."

When asked if she feels betrayed, Nann said she feels disgusted.

"I feel when I'm writing my checks for my taxes, where's the money going?" Nann said.

Nann showed ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons all the work she's done to the property to make it more flood resistant - adding a berm in front of one unit, a drain by another, and even a sump pump in the back to pull water away. It's a contrast to what she calls the city's neglect of its own property.

She pointed to a completely covered city storm drain that should theoretically be clear.

"I don't know who owns this land, but I believe it's the city. And it's consistently like this," Nann said. "I think the city could go to the 2 or 3 areas that are flooded all the time, and fix this. Fix the areas that are flooding."

Nann said she files Get It Done reports but receives no response from the city.

"This anniversary means something has to change. I cannot have this happen again. I have to see something happen to prevent this," Nann said.

Nann has joined the lawsuit against the city, but she's more interested in a solution than any money. She told ABC 10News she's finally heard back from city employees who want to meet with her about ideas. She's hopeful they can find some kind of permanent fix.

