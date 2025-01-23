One Year Later: Logan Avenue landlord reflects on devastating flood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been one year since San Diego's historic flood that forced many out of their homes.

The January 22nd flood left neighborhoods inundated, with some families experiencing life-altering damage. Among the hardest hit was Daryl Nann’s property, where five rental units were submerged under six feet of water.

“One year ago today, I was sitting in my home when my phone rang. One of my tenants was screaming, ‘Help, help, agua, agua,’” Daryl recalled, reading from her journal.

That day, a mother and her newborn were rescued by boat from one of her flooded units. Daryl’s repairs have since cost an estimated $150,000 — a significant portion of her life savings.

Despite the financial strain, Daryl prioritized rebuilding for her tenants, many of whom depend on the affordable housing she provides.

“It’s priceless,” she said. “I have affordable housing for quality people, and I feel really good about that.”

A year later, the canal remains a source of frustration for Daryl and her neighbors. She believes the flooding was preventable, had the city properly maintained the canal and cleared debris.

“We would have been protected,” she said. “One year ago, we had gone to the city numerous times asking why they weren’t maintaining this water channel.”

As she walked along the canal with ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil, she reflected on the community’s unanswered questions and the accountability she hopes to see from local leaders.

“If their son, daughter, or wife had lived in this neighborhood at that time, what would they have done to protect them?”

As 10News has reported, San Diego city crews have since made efforts to clear storm canals, but have stated they continue to face financial challenges.

As the community marks the anniversary of this disaster, we remain committed to following through with those impacted and holding city management accountable.