'Unbelievable loss': Logan Heights apartment complex devastated by storm

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A landlord and her tenants in Logan Heights continue to face the devastating aftermath of Monday’s storm.

The landlord, Daryl Nann, showed ABC 10News the unfathomable damage to the five apartment units on her property.

The complex was under several feet of water on Monday. One young mother and her newborn had to be rescued by boat.

“She couldn’t get outt because the water was so high, so she could not leave,” said Nann.

Nann says the cleanup effort has been overwhelming and nonstop ever since. She’s spent about $5,000 per day trying to make repairs and help her tenants clean the debris from their units.

She says her property insurance will not cover any of the damage caused by the storm, and neither will renter's insurance.

“When I came down here, it had this much water in it,” she said. “And I put pumps in on Monday night.”

She says her tenants have lost nearly everything they own. And while her own financial loss is overwhelming, her top priority has remained helping the families living there.

“It’s been little by little a feeling that we’re going to get through this…but with unbelievable loss,” she said.

Nann says they’re in need of volunteers to help them move heavy furniture items and debris. Her tenants are also looking for new affordable housing options, as they will no longer be able to live on site while repairs are made.

Anyone who wishes to get in contact with Nann and help families at her complex can reach her directly at (760) 519-0812.