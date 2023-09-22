Asylum seeker describes separation from wife after Border Patrol drop-off

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Dozens of migrants who are being dropped off at their first destination in the U.S. after being released from Border Patrol custody are being welcomed by a South Bay nonprofit.

It's a change from earlier in the week when migrants were dropped off at a transit center down the road.

"I'm from China," said David, one of the many migrants who were dropped off by Border Patrol agents.

David, who was waiting for his wife to arrive, told ABC 10News, "I don't know why … we are a family, but immigration separated us.”

He said it was scary being apart, adding, "Yesterday evening, I cried in the immigration room. I cried for almost 10 minutes. I was worried about my family and wife, but today I saw my wife and I am very, very happy.”

The couple was finally reunited at the drop-off location.

He tearfully detailed the moment he reunited with his wife: "I was almost crying. I'm almost crying right now. I'm sorry. It's very difficult for us to come here."

David said he and his wife left China in hopes of political asylum. He's hopeful they won't have to live in fear in the U.S.

"I took a video of a parade last year. They arrested me. They said I am a U.S. spy," he said.

His court date isn't until April 2024, and he said he hopes to tell the judge the same story during his hearing.