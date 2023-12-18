Reward raised to $20,000 for information on armed robbery spree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local nonprofit is offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of armed robbery suspects.

The Neighborhood Market Association(NMA) will provide more details on the new reward on Monday's news conference. The organization announced a $10,000 reward Friday after authorities said that at least ten of these robberies have been committed by the same group.

Watch: VIDEO: $10,000 reward offered for tip leading to arrests in San Diego robbery spree

“We are confident the NMA reward gives police and deputies an additional tool to solve this crime spree and protect our family-owned businesses, employees, customers, and our community,” said Arkan Somo, the president of NMA.

On Sunday afternoon, San Diego police said they have arrested three teenagers in a string of convenience store robberies and recovered an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and two other firearms, one of which was a ghost gun.

The suspects are believed to be connected to at least six cases. "One of these suspects arrested was also connected to the recent delivery driver robbery series," police said.

Although officials has not confirmed specific cases, there was a string of armed robberies on December 9, targeting two liquor stores in Golden Hill and Serra Mesa. Four teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, were identified as suspects, according to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander's Log.

Earlier this week, 11 gas stations in various parts of San Diego County were robbed over a two-hour period, from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

“Over the past six weeks, several armed take-over style robberies have occurred throughout the City of San Diego. These crimes are extremely concerning because of the potential for violence and loss of life," SDPD officials said in a press release Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

