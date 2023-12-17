Three teenagers arrested in connection with string of armed robberies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a series of armed robberies that occurred at local convenience stores.

According to the San Diego Police Department, two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Friday. Authorities also recovered an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and two other firearms, one of which was a ghost gun.

The suspects are believed to be connected to at least six cases in San Diego.

"One of these suspects arrested was also connected to the recent delivery driver robbery series," authorities stated in a press release sent out on Sunday afternoon.

Although officials have not confirmed which specific cases the suspects are linked to, there was a string of four gas station robberies on December 9 targeting two liquor stores in Golden Hill and Serra Mesa. An additional 11 gas stations in various parts of San Diego County were hit over a two-hour period, from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

"Based on the suspect descriptions and actions, we believe at least ten of these robberies in the City of San Diego have been committed by the same group. We also believe this same suspect group are responsible for robberies in other jurisdictions," SDPD authorities said Wednesday morning.

All three suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall and their identities are being withheld due to their age.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

