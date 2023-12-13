San Diego law enforcement agencies investigate series of overnight gas station robberies around county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego authorities are investigating a string of gas station robberies that took place in several parts of the county over a nearly two-hour period, from late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

One robbery occurred at around 11:20 p.m. at a 76 gas station in the 3000 block of Market Street in San Diego’s Stockton area.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene of the Stockton robbery when San Diego Police received a report that a Shell station in the 1100 block of 28th Street, in Logan Heights, was robbed.

Over the course of nearly two hours, other gas stations around San Diego County were reportedly hit by robbers.

While exact times were not released for each robbery, law enforcement confirmed the following reported incidents:



76 station -- 3000 block of Market St., Stockton

Shell station -- 1100 block of S. 28th St., Logan Heights

7-Eleven -- Camino Ruiz and Capricorn Way, Mira Mesa

Chevron -- 8700 block of Lake Murray Blvd., San Carlos

7-Eleven -- 4200 Spring St., La Mesa

5500 block of Mission Rd., Fallbrook

9600 block of Carlton Hills Blvd., Santee

480 Sweetwater Rd., Spring Valley

9700 Campo Rd., Spring Valley

10100 Maine Ave., Lakeside

26900 Mesa Rock, Escondido

Authorities are investigating the possibility the series of robberies were carried out by the same group of people, but additional details on the descriptions of the perpetrators were not available.