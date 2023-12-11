Authorities investigating armed robbery spree in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Officials are investigating a series of armed robberies happened on Saturday night, targeting two liquor stores in Golden Hill and Serra Mesa.

Four Black teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, entered Golden Hill Liquor just before 11 p.m. Two, armed with handguns, told the employee to open the register and took away an undetermined amount of cash.

They also seized some bottles of Hennessey Cognac before departing northbound on 28th Street, according to the San Diego Police Department Watch Commander's Log.

The second robbery happened about half an hour later at Stadium Market and Liquor in Serra Mesa. Police said three suspects took money from the register after two of them pointed guns at the employee.

The third incident occurred at 11:55 p.m. on the 8600 block of Aero Drive. Police said three suspects wearing face masks took cash, cigarettes, and other items from the store. One of them had a handgun.

The fourth took place just after midnight on the 8800 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

No injuries were reported from any of the incidents.

One suspect, armed with handgun, was wearing a black sweater and black pants. The second suspect had a black and red sweater and green pants. The third suspect had a brown sweater and grey pants.

Robbery detectives are actively investigating the robberies.