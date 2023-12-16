VIDEO: $10,000 reward offered for tip leading to arrests in San Diego robbery spree

SAN DIEGO COUNTY — A San Diego nonprofit is offering a $10,000 dollar reward for any tip leading to an arrest in a string of robberies.

Between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening, 13 convenience stores throughout San Diego County were robbed.

On Wednesday, San Diego Police revealed investigators believe at least ten of these robberies in the last six weeks within city limits were committed by the same group of people.

The Neighborhood Market Association (NMA), a regional nonprofit advocating for family-owned businesses, is offering the $10,000 dollar reward in an effort to help find the criminals.

"We've got to keep our community safe," said Arkan Somo, the President of the nonprofit.

Somo says the money for the reward was donated to the nonprofit.

The NMA gave ABC 10News a copy of surveillance video from what Somo says is a north county gas station being robbed on Tuesday night.

The video shows three people rip out cash registers and run away.

If you have any information about these robberies, please contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477.