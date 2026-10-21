Police shooting closes Friars Road in both directions near Sea World Drive and Napa Street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friars Road is closed in both directions between Sea World Drive and at Napa Street due to a police shooting, according to San Diego authorities.

San Diego Police say an officer-involved shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. near the 4700 block of Friars Road.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with the latest information.

