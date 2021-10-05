Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NWS: More than 500 lightning strikes recorded in San Diego County during Monday storm

SoCal saw about 4,000 cloud-to-ground strikes
items.[0].image.alt
Mark Saunders/ABC 10News
Lightning seen over the Kearny Mesa area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
lightning_kearny mesa_2.jpeg
lightning_santee_3.jpeg
lightning_escondido_3.jpg
lightning_mira mesa.jpeg
Posted at 9:52 AM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 12:59:06-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Residents in San Diego County had plenty to watch as lightning cracked across the skies during thunderstorms late Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, 524 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were recorded in San Diego County as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday. That compares to 171 in Los Angeles County, 102 in western Riverside County, and 63 in Orange County.

Across Southern California, including coastal waters and eastern deserts, NWS said about 4,000 lightning strikes were recorded.

PHOTOS: Lightning streaks across San Diego County skies

FORECAST: Several days of rain on tap for San Diego County this week

Monday night's thunderstorms gave residents a light show, but also posed a danger to the area. At least one fire at a Morena-area business was reported due to a lightning strike, and another lightning strike sparked a small brush fire in the Rainbow area. CAL FIRE said crews were dispatched to multiple tree fires amid the storm.

The storm also left thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power in areas around the county, including Coronado, National City, Paradise Hills, Skyline, and Bay Terraces, and Fallbrook.

Heavy rainfall, and even hail, was reported in areas throughout the county as well. Many areas saw between half an inch and an inch of rainfall on Monday night, NWS San Diego reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO LEARN MORE