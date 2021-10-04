Watch
NewsNews Slideshows

PHOTOS: Lightning streaks across San Diego County skies

Rain and hail, as well as thunder and lightning swept over parts of San Diego County on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.

lightning scripps ranch_1.jpeg
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Troy Niguidula
lightning scripps ranch_6.png
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Troy Niguidula
lightning scripps ranch_4.jpeg
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Troy Niguidula
lightning scripps ranch_3.png
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Troy Niguidula
lightning scripps ranch_2.jpeg
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Troy Niguidula
lightning scripps ranch_5.jpeg
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Troy Niguidula
lightning_kearny mesa_2.jpeg
Lightning seen over the Kearny Mesa area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Mark Saunders/ABC 10News
lightning_kearny mesa_1.jpeg
Lightning seen over the Kearny Mesa area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Mark Saunders/ABC 10News
lightning_kearny mesa_3.jpeg
Lightning seen over the Kearny Mesa area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Mark Saunders/ABC 10News
lightning pala.png
Lightning strike seen in Pala, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Rene Riggs
lightning_mira mesa.jpeg
Lightning seen over Mira Mesa on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Pete Jacovino/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
lightning_santee_1.jpeg
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
lightning_santee_2.jpeg
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
lightning_santee_3.jpeg
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
lightning_santee_4.jpeg
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
lightning_escondido_3.jpg
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Ryan Grothe
lightning_escondido_1.jpg
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Ryan Grothe
lightning_escondido_2.jpg
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Ryan Grothe
lightning_escondido_4.jpg
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Photo by: Ryan Grothe

PHOTOS: Lightning streaks across San Diego County skies

close-gallery
  • lightning scripps ranch_1.jpeg
  • lightning scripps ranch_6.png
  • lightning scripps ranch_4.jpeg
  • lightning scripps ranch_3.png
  • lightning scripps ranch_2.jpeg
  • lightning scripps ranch_5.jpeg
  • lightning_kearny mesa_2.jpeg
  • lightning_kearny mesa_1.jpeg
  • lightning_kearny mesa_3.jpeg
  • lightning pala.png
  • lightning_mira mesa.jpeg
  • lightning_santee_1.jpeg
  • lightning_santee_2.jpeg
  • lightning_santee_3.jpeg
  • lightning_santee_4.jpeg
  • lightning_escondido_3.jpg
  • lightning_escondido_1.jpg
  • lightning_escondido_2.jpg
  • lightning_escondido_4.jpg

Share

Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Troy Niguidula
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Troy Niguidula
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Troy Niguidula
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Troy Niguidula
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Troy Niguidula
Lightning was seen over Scripps Ranch on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Troy Niguidula
Lightning seen over the Kearny Mesa area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Mark Saunders/ABC 10News
Lightning seen over the Kearny Mesa area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Mark Saunders/ABC 10News
Lightning seen over the Kearny Mesa area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Mark Saunders/ABC 10News
Lightning strike seen in Pala, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Rene Riggs
Lightning seen over Mira Mesa on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Pete Jacovino/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
Lightning seen over Santee on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Randy Siegel/ABC 10News Weather Watchers
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Ryan Grothe
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Ryan Grothe
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Ryan Grothe
Lightning seen in the Escondido area on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.Ryan Grothe
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next