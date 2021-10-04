San Diego's Weather Forecast for Oct. 3, 2021: Several days of rain this week!

Major changes in the weather this week with drastically cooler temperatures and several chances for rain!

Temperatures drop 5 to 10 degrees tomorrow with another 10 to 20 degree drop by Friday.

Clouds build tonight ahead a storm system offshore that will move over Southern California bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday. Peak activity will be Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Some storms may become severe producing gusty winds, small hail, brief heavy rain and abundant lightning.

Rainfall totals will mostly be light between .10 to .50" with locally higher amounts possible.

Wednesday things will quiet down then an early season storm will bring more widespread rain Thursday night into Friday potentially lingering into Saturday. This system is something more typical during the winter months than early fall and would be very beneficial before we head into Santa Ana season.

There remains some uncertainty with timing and totals but preliminary forecast totals look to range between .25 to .50", potentially more. Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts.

It will be much cooler by week's end with temperatures dropping 5 to 15 degrees below average with 60s for the coast and inland, 50s in the mountains and 80s in the deserts.

Sunday trends drier with sunshine returning and temperatures starting to rebound, though still remaining

5 to 10 degrees below average.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82°

Inland: 84-89°

Mountains: 70-85°

Deserts: 93-97°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry