Thousands without power amid thunderstorms in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thousands of customers are without power as thunderstorms roll through San Diego Monday night.

According to San Diego Gas and Electric, more than 1,700 customers are without power in Coronado, nearly 3,000 customers are without power in National City, Paradise Hills, Skyline, and Bay Terraces, and over 1,000 are without power in Fallbrook.

The SDG&E map shows many communities throughout the county facing outages as storms pass through. Currently, more than 22,000 customers throughout the county remain without power.

SDG&E told 10News they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

