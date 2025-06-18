NTSB releases preliminary report from Murphy Canyon plane crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the plane crash that killed six people and injured eight others in the Murphy Canyon military housing community of San Diego on May 22.

The report confirms many of the details ABC 10News has previously reported, including the Cessna S550's overnight flight path from New Jersey, poor weather conditions the pilot attempted to navigate and the fact that the runway alignment indicator (RAI) lights were out of service at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

Although the RAI lights were out, NTSB's report points out that all other runway lighting was operable at the time of the crash. Montgomery-Gibbs' RAI lights have been out of service since March 28, 2022, and the repairs have been delayed due to an environmental study, the report states.



NTSB's report also sheds light on the communication between the pilot and air traffic controllers in the moments leading up to the crash.

The pilot first made contact with air traffic control as he neared Montgomery-Gibbs while about 17,000 feet in the air. The controller told the pilot the Automated Surface Observing System was down at the airport, and he replied that he was aware of that.

After discussing approaches, the controller instructed the pilot to descend to 9,000 feet, and the pilot asked for help in figuring out the weather conditions at Montgomery-Gibbs. The controller provided weather information from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, which is about four miles north of the airport.

Wind was calm, visibility was down to half a mile and there was an indefinite 200 foot ceiling, per the NTSB report.

NTSB's report then says the pilot discussed alternate airport weather conditions with the controller, should he have to make a missed approach. He told air traffic control he would notify them of his selection of a different airport; however, he "did not do so during the remainder of the flight."



When the plane got closer, about 10 miles northeast of a fixed approach point, the controller asked the pilot if he was going to "make your descent," to which the pilot replied, "I think we'll be alright," declining vectors to the south from the controller.

"The airplane was at about 8,000 ft msl and 270 knots ground speed at that time. The controller informed the pilot that he was 5 miles from NESTY and instructed them to cross NESTY at or above 3,800 ft msl, and that he was cleared the RNAV approach to runway 28R at MYF, which the pilot acknowledged," the report states.

After continuing the descent, the pilot made a position call on the Montgomery-Gibbs common traffic advisory frequency that he was at three miles on the approach. The NTSB states that what followed was the sound of the microphone button being pressed seven times, consistent with an attempt to activate the pilot-controlled runway lighting.



NTSB says the first point of contact for the Cessna was some power transmission lines about 90 to 95 feet above the ground, located about 1.8 nautical miles away from the runway.

The report states that the debris field was about 1,200 feet long, spanning brush-covered terrain and the Murphy Canyon neighborhood. Parts of the plane were found about 200 feet away from the power lines.

NTSB says the plane impacted one house and 20 vehicles, which were damaged or destroyed by the crash or post-crash fire.

The report also states that the pilot was based at Montgomery-Gibbs and had undergone a flight evaluation on Dec. 15, 2024, to receive an exemption to fly the Cessna S550 alone, which he was granted.

You can read the NTSB report below or by following this link: