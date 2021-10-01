Rancho Bernardo property owners seek to end agreement for predator's placement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The couple whose Rancho Bernardo property has been the proposed location to place a sexually violent predator has penned a letter to the San Diego Superior Court asking the judge to deny the placement.

In a letter to Judge Theodore Weathers, Bryan and Ming Zublin asked that Douglas Badger not be placed at their North County home at 17836 Frondoso Drive. In the letter, the Zublins said while they were, "previously willing to allow Liberty Healthcare to rent this property, I have since learned additional information that would make it impossible for me to in good conscience to consent to allowing Douglas Badger to reside at my property."

Liberty Healthcare is the agency that contracts with the state to supervise sexually violent predators.

The letter was released by former City Councilman Carl DeMaio, who has organized efforts to oppose Badger's placement in Rancho Bernardo and previously in the Mount Helix area of in La Mesa.

The letter goes on to say, "first you should know that I no longer have confidence in the representations made to me by Liberty Healthcare that served as the basis for me entering into my property holding agreement with them.

Second, after learning additional facts about this neighborhood, I now realize that the risk to public safety associated with this placement is substantially higher than I was led to believe."

It wasn't immediately clear what information Liberty Healthcare makes available to potential lessors such as the Zubins or their specific agreement.

The Zublins' letter said they are exploring legal options in order to terminate their agreement with Liberty Healthcare.

Friday, the public comment period for Badger's proposed placed at the Rancho Bernardo home began. The mail and call-in public comment period ends on Oct. 14, but the public can attend the public hearing on Oct. 29 to voice their opinions as well. Judge Weathers will decide at that hearing if the proposed placement is approved.

Badger was convicted of sexual assaults dating back to 1981 and 1990. He was diagnosed with a Schizoaffective disorder and sexual sadism and has reoffended every time he has been released.

The potential placement is determined by the California Department of State Hospitals (DSH) and the San Diego Superior Court.

Since the announced proposal, Rancho Bernardo neighbors have voiced opposition, holding a rally and town hall to get the public involved in the opposition process.

Comments on Badger's hearing for release to the Rancho Bernardo home can be sent to sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, via phone at 858-495-3619, or by mail to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, CA, 92123.